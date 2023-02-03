Dillon & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,700.03. The company had a trading volume of 130,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,168. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,506.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,536.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.54.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

