Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.17. 608,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

