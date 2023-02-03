Dillon & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,375. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

