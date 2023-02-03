Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Up 7.5%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.43. 230,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 232,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Discovery Silver from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.89.

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,000.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

