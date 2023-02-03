Dogelon Mars Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $201.08 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00418564 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.50 or 0.28549317 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.68 or 0.00469560 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars launched on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official website is dogelonmars.com.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

