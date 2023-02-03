Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dolby Laboratories traded as high as $87.26 and last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 23413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

DLB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

