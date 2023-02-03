Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $70,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

