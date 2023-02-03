Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on D. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $62.00 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

