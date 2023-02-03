Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) to Issue Variable Dividend of $1.00 on February 28th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Dorian LPG Stock Performance
LPG stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $890.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $22.42.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Dorian LPG Company Profile
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorian LPG (LPG)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.