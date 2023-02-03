Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) to Issue Variable Dividend of $1.00 on February 28th

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $890.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.19. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,000 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Featured Articles

