Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after purchasing an additional 758,883 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,744,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.14. 518,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,404. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

