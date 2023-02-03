Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $105.30, but opened at $98.06. Duolingo shares last traded at $102.70, with a volume of 45,148 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,611 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,736,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,060,438.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,035.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,736,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,060,438.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 36,806 shares worth $3,008,246. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DUOL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Duolingo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.