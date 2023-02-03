DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11, RTT News reports. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 363,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,102. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.