DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11, RTT News reports. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

