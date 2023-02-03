DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 402,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

