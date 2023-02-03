DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11, RTT News reports. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 75,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,565. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DXC Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

