Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Dynatrace Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:DT opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.75, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

