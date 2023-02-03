e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $541-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.35 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. 1,199,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,539. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $71.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.36.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

