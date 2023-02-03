Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 375.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,363,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after acquiring an additional 212,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 501,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 194,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

