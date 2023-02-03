Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,919 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 717,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 49,656 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $75,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 194,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

NYSE:HLX opened at $7.63 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

