Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Rambus worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $44.34 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,624 shares of company stock worth $4,568,173 in the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

