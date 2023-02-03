Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Denali Therapeutics worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,870,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,008,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,870,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,008,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,403.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,576. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

