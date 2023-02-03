Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 56,694 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,694 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

