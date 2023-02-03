Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 738,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of FibroGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth $185,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FibroGen by 118.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 4,324.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 189,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Insider Activity at FibroGen

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FibroGen Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FGEN. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

FGEN stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 294.16% and a negative return on equity of 250.58%. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.