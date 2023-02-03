Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,741 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $121.98 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $3,070,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,335. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

