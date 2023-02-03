Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,851 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of National Instruments worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in National Instruments by 77.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $23,423,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 568,002 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $15,710,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 35.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,199,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,452,000 after acquiring an additional 312,042 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

NATI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,990 shares of company stock worth $2,294,444. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.