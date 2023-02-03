Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Littelfuse worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,563. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

LFUS opened at $271.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

