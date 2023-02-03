Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,857 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of GXO Logistics worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Loop Capital raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.4 %

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO opened at $55.47 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.