Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth about $8,633,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth about $2,505,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 85.4% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $135,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,745 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,262.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $926.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.66. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Chase’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

