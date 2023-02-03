Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 3.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 6.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

FOXF opened at $124.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

