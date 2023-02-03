Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 982,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.