Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CEV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.57. 10,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.