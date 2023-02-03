Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.57. 10,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

