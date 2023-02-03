Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EOS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.49. 89,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 45.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

