Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EOI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,828. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

