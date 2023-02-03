Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

EFT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,877. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

