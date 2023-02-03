Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 6,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,418. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.