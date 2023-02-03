Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 6,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,418. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

