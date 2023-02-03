Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. 35,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,801. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 131,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

