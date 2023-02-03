Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. 35,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,801. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
