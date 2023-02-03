Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

ETG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,627. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $268,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

