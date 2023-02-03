Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ETV traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.30. 107,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.