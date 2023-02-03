Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:ETV traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.30. 107,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.17.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
