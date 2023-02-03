Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of ETY remained flat at $11.91 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.45.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
