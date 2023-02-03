Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETY remained flat at $11.91 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.