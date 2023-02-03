Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 73,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,027. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,149,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 766,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.