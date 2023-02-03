EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.45

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 16050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

EcoSynthetix Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$221.04 million and a P/E ratio of -53.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

In other EcoSynthetix news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Douglas Macdonald sold 160,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$608,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,101,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,186,391.60.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

