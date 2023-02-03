Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Edison International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.74 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 156.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

