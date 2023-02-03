Efficient Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 125,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,863,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWC stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $122.41. 45,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,399. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.99.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

