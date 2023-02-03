Elastos Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $19.03 million and $250,516.38 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00424023 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.76 or 0.28921645 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00467078 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.