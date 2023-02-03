Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Performance

Electromed stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 million, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

