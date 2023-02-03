Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $93,424.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.92. 4,294,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,857. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

