Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,085 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

