Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.07 billion-$7.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.76 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.20 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.87. The stock had a trading volume of 696,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.03. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

