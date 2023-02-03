Element Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned 1.63% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $249,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 580.3% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $907,000.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.75. 5,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

