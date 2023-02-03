Element Wealth LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.44. The stock had a trading volume of 484,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,191. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.42 and a 200 day moving average of $244.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

